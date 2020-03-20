Stream Empty Country’s Self-Titled Debut Album

Third time’s the charm! Empty Country, the self-titled album from former Cymbals Eat Guitars mastermind Joseph D’Agostino’s new project, was originally supposed to come out in February. Then Adult Mom accused Tiny Engines of breach of contract over late royalty payments, and D’Agostino decided to postpone the release to find a new label. Then it was supposed to come out in April via Get Better. Then COVID-19 happened.

So when Bandcamp decided to waive their standard share of the revenue from album sales, D’Agostino decided to capitalize on that. That day is today, and Empty Country is now out in the world.

None of that really matters. Because whatever winding path it took to get here, the album is here now , and it’s good. Fans of Cymbals Eat Guitars will find a lot to love in its grandly searching, cathartic, Americana-tinged melodic rock anthems, and you can dive into it for yourself below right now.

<a href="http://emptycountry.bandcamp.com/album/empty-country" target="_blank">Empty Country by Empty Country</a>

Empty Country is out now.