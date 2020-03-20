Watch The War On Drugs Debut New Songs On Instagram Live

The War On Drugs played their first shows in a year at the end of 2019, perhaps an indication that the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding is on the way. Maybe the band would have gone on tour this year to road-test new material as well, but with COVID-19 keeping everyone at home, that ain’t happening anytime soon. A pandemic-suppressing quarantine isn’t keeping Adam Granduciel from showing off his new tunes, though.

Starting at 6PM ET, the foremost Warrior On Drugs is logging on to Instagram Live “to play some new recordings/rough mixes through the speakers.” Because everything must have a quippy topical name right now, he’s calling it #QuaranTones, but we aren’t complaining because NEW WAR ON DRUGS, WOO!!! Granduciel explained the agenda on IG yesterday:

This week we’ll go downstairs and Live for season 1 episode 1 of #QuaranTones . Let’s listen to some new, almost finished songs, some experiments, some old multi tracks, or maybe we’ll just listen to Automatic for the People through a Dimension D.

Check back for when…..stay healthy and safe xoxo

Head over to the band’s IG account on mobile starting at 6PM ET to behold what Granduciel has in store.