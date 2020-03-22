D-Nice Has The Hottest Quarantine Party On Instagram

The new normal includes quarantine livestreams from celebrities. One that has taken the world by storm is from D-Nice. Since last week, the celebrity DJ and former Boogie Down Productions member has been hosting virtual dance parties where he plays a wide array of tracks, both new and old. He’s been calling these events Homeschool at Club Quarantine. Last night D-Nice’s stream hit a new peak of over 100,000 concurrent viewers while he DJed for almost 10 straight hours.
Throughout his livestreams, a ton of famous people have stopped by. Some of these pop-ins have been calculated — the social media accounts of both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders said hi — but most of them seemed to be around to just enjoy the show. At one point, Drake apparently told Ciara that she “owed him a bottle.” As Vibe points out, the virtual guest list included Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, Diddy, Jay Electronica, Will Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, and many more. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was also there.
D-Nice’s Instagram parties even got a write-up in The New York Times. “Sitting at home during this quarantine I started to feel empty,” he told them. “There is nothing like playing the music and feeling the music.”
Check out some clips from the show below.
DJ D-Nice reaches 100k people at #ClubQuarantine breaking IG live records pic.twitter.com/DmFUOU9dEt
— Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 22, 2020
Presidential Candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders rocking out with 72k people at DJ D-Nice Homeschool Party #ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/QCjMwV2LZX
— Charisse Roland (@SugaC920) March 22, 2020
Part 2 of D-Nice’s @JanetJackson set. He played about 12 min of Janet’s old school tracks back to back. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
D-Nice: “One of my favorite artists is in here, Janet Jackson,”
“We love you Janet. C’mon man. We love you. It’s insane.” #ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/C7pgV2XTMy
— ░ ░ CH A M E L E O N ░ ░ (@Chameleon876) March 22, 2020
I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings! Sending some love to my family. Shout out to all of my industry execs! Much love to all of the artists! JLo, Drake, Naomi Campbell, De La Soul, Black Thought, Diddy, Bun B., Keri Hilson, Will Packer, Gabrielle Union, H.E.R., America Ferrara, Donnie Wahlberg, Uncle Luke, Russell Simmons, Dapper Dan, Rob Morgan, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, T.I., Kelly Rowland, Common, Lance Gross, Queen Latifah, DJ Clark Kent, Rich Medina, DJ Tony Touch, Stretch Armstrong, Traci Ellis Ross, Ne-Yo, Usher, DJ Premier, Swizz Beatz, NO I.D., Yvette Noel Schure, Erykah Badu, Fat Joe, Jay Electronica, PNB Rock, Nile Rogers, Fonzworth Bentley, Marisa Tomei, Michelle Williams, Victor Cruz, Karruenche Tran, Ciara, Daymond John, Angie Martinez, Groove Theory’s Bryce, Tank, Cam’ron, Ludacris, Fabolous, Dorian Missick, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tasha Smith, Jadakiss, Kwamé, Chris Spencer, Royale Watkins, Estelle, Bresha Webb, Jermaine Dupri, Vanessa Williams, DJ Aktive, Lee Daniels, Affion Crockett, MC Lyte, Ro James, D-Dot Angelette, Kenny Burns, Tika Sumpter, Marlon Wayans, Lauren London, Loni Love, Dallas Austin, June Ambrose, April Walker, Just Blaze, Kangol Kid from UTFO, Omar Epps, Keisha Epps, Roland Martin, Big Tigger, DJ Trauma, Lil Jon, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, DJ Cassidy, Marsai Martin, Lance Gross, Anthony Hamilton, Young Guru, Lalah Hathaway, Carl Payne, Damien Hall, Denyce Lawton, Lennox Lewis, Niecy Nash, Mashonda, Erick Sermon, Jairobi, DJ Envy, DJ Enuff, Miles Brown, Lamann Rucker, Mark Brown, DJ VLuv, and more. Wow! #DNiceHomeschool #DNicePhotography #SelfPortrait.