D-Nice Has The Hottest Quarantine Party On Instagram

The new normal includes quarantine livestreams from celebrities. One that has taken the world by storm is from D-Nice. Since last week, the celebrity DJ and former Boogie Down Productions member has been hosting virtual dance parties where he plays a wide array of tracks, both new and old. He’s been calling these events Homeschool at Club Quarantine. Last night D-Nice’s stream hit a new peak of over 100,000 concurrent viewers while he DJed for almost 10 straight hours.

Throughout his livestreams, a ton of famous people have stopped by. Some of these pop-ins have been calculated — the social media accounts of both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders said hi — but most of them seemed to be around to just enjoy the show. At one point, Drake apparently told Ciara that she “owed him a bottle.” As Vibe points out, the virtual guest list included Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Queen Latifah, Naomi Campbell, Janet Jackson, Diddy, Jay Electronica, Will Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, and many more. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg was also there.

D-Nice’s Instagram parties even got a write-up in The New York Times. “Sitting at home during this quarantine I started to feel empty,” he told them. “There is nothing like playing the music and feeling the music.”

Check out some clips from the show below.

DJ D-Nice reaches 100k people at #ClubQuarantine breaking IG live records pic.twitter.com/DmFUOU9dEt — Complex Ambition (@ComplexAmbition) March 22, 2020

Presidential Candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders rocking out with 72k people at DJ D-Nice Homeschool Party #ClubQuarantine pic.twitter.com/QCjMwV2LZX — Charisse Roland (@SugaC920) March 22, 2020