Car Seat Headrest – “Martin”

Last month, Car Seat Headrest announced a new album, Making A Door Less Open, the proper follow-up 2016’s Teens Of Denial. Its lead single, “Can’t Cool Down,” made our list of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week.

Today, Will Toledo is back with another new track from the album, “Martin,” which comes attached to a lyric video that depicts Toledo’s new gas-masked character doing the dishes. The song is skittering and grounded by acoustic guitar and Toledo’s distinctive swallowed-up vocals. “Just when I think I’m gone/ You change the track I’m on/ Just when I think I’m done/ You burn me up before the dawn,” he sings in the hook.

Listen below.

Making A Door Less Open is out 5/1 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.