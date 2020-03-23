Tres Warren Of Psychic Ills Dead At 41

Tres Warren, frontman of the New York psych-rock duo Psychic Ills, has passed away. The band shared a statement today on their Facebook page. No cause of death was given. Warren was 41 years old.

In sharing the sad news, the band also offered a little tribute to Warren:

Dear Friends,

Our hearts are broken and heavy with the news that our brother Tres has passed away. Tres was a lover of music — his soul was made of it and he poured that into all he did with such heart and passion. We will forever be changed by knowing him and the empty space his leaving has left behind will never be filled. We want to thank you all for the love and support that you have given us through the years. We love u T and will miss you every day.

Psychic Ills formed in 2003, led by Warren on guitar and vocals and Elizabeth Hart on bass and vocals. The band released five albums, including three on Sacred Bones; their last collection was 2016’s Inner Journey Out. In addition to Psychic Ills, Warren also released several albums through other collaborative projects, including the groups Messages and Compound Eye. Revisit some of his work below.