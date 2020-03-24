Peel Dream Magazine – “It’s My Body”

The exciting young dream-pop band Peel Dream Magazine are releasing their sophomore album, Agitprop Alterna, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Pill” and “Emotional Devotion Creator” from it so far, and today the New York group are back with another song, “It’s My Body.” It’s a hushed shimmer, coalescing into some beautifully unhurried harmonies.

“‘It’s My Body’ is an anthem about rejecting people who want to exert power over you and make you feel small,” the band’s Joe Stevens said in a statement. “Sometimes it can take a while to realize that you’re on someone else’s trip, and when you want to remove yourself from that situation there is a lot to unpack . . . a lot of self-encouragement that needs to take place.”

Listen below.

Agitprop Alterna is out 4/3 via Slumberland. Pre-order it here.