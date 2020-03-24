Bono, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, & Yoshiki – “Sing For Life”

Bono, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, and X Japan’s Yoshiki have teamed up on a new collaborative track called “Sing For Life.” It’s a fleshed out version of “Let Your Love Be Known,” the new song Bono shared on St. Patrick’s day inspired by Italians stuck in isolation singing to each other from their balconies. As will.i.am writes in the song’s description on YouTube:

This song was created to bring JOY..

In times like these, creative people must continue to collaborate…

Whether you are a computer scientist, an engineer, a Therapist or a Teacher, just because we are self-isolating or in quarantine doesn’t mean you are alone…

The beauty of international connectivity is that nobody is alone on the internet!

Use this time to be creative and collaborate remotely to solve problems…

A healthy body also means a healthy mind…