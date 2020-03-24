The Pretenders – “Hate For Sale”

Just last week, the Pretenders announced a new album, Hate For Sale, with the lead single “The Buzz.” Bad news is that it’s already delayed — originally, it was set to come out at the beginning of May, but now it will be out on 7/17. Good news is that they’re offering up a new song to make up for the delay. It’s the title track from the album, a roaring snorter that’s absolutely better than it needs to be for a band so many decades into it.

“We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that ‘Hate for Sale,’ is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre — The Damned,” Chrissie Hynde said about the track in a statement.

Listen below..

Hate For Sale is now out on 7/17 via BMG.