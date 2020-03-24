Stay Inside And Listen To This New Bit Of Ariana Grande Music

Ariana Grande is among the many celebrities who have been urging their fans to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously by staying at home. “I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’ … ‘we still have to go about our lives,'” Grande wrote on Twitter earlier this month. “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly.”

Apparently she is practicing what she preaches. Grande tweeted a snippet of new music today with a message indicating that her work in the studio is on pause for now:

i miss making things

can’t wait to get back to work

but for now

let’s stay inside pls

The 45 seconds of music features Grande whistle-singing amidst foggy R&B production in the ballpark of “R.E.M.” According to Grande fan accounts like this one, it was produced by the Rascals, who helmed several tracks on her debut album Yours Truly, and her longtime collaborator Tommy Brown. Check it out below.