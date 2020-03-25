Shabazz Palaces – “Chocolate Souffle”

Seattle art-rap mystics Shabazz Palaces are still returning next month with The Don Of Diamond Dreams, the follow-up to their twin 2017 albums Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star and Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines. We’ve already heard one track so far, the woozy, lurching Purple Tape Nate collab “Fast Learner,” and now they’re sharing another, a spacey electro-funk track called “Chocolate Souffle.” The music video, directed by David Shields and James Nugent, shows Shabazz Palaces’ Ishmael Butler on his phone camera in the midst of a bunch of rapid-fire images. Watch and listen below.

The Don Of Diamond Dreams is out 4/17 on Sub Pop.