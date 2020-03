Pianist and music theory whiz Chilly Gonzales continues to deconstruct the mechanics that make contemporary pop hits tick in his Pop Music Masterclass series for Germany’s 1LIVE Radio. After taking on Lil Nas X earlier this month, the latest episode focuses on Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy.” Gonzales gets into the syncopation in the melody, comparing the main riff to the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction,” and argues that Eilish’s vocals are influenced by ASMR videos. Watch below.