Kesha Shares New Song About Nicolas Cage

Kesha is not dating Nicolas Cage — she says they’re just friends — but she did write a song about him. “I’m on vacation, Leaving Las Vegas/ Request my presence here’s the number call my agent,” she sings on the new track she just dropped on Twitter. “Bitch, I’m a National Treasure, I make it rain in the desert/ I got an octopus, I got a pyramid/ You think I’m extra? I’m on some Nicolas Cage shit.”

The video, which Kesha captioned “mood,” cuts between shots of the pop star covered in glitter and clips from Nicolas Cage movies. There’s also a sample of Cage’s voice saying “Good call, baby doll!” from the 2010 film Kick-Ass.

Kesha and Cage first met in January of this year at the premiere of Cage’s film Color Out Of Space, where Kesha stopped by specifically to meet him. Last year, apropos of nothing, she tweeted “I love Nicolas Cage” with an alien emoji, so it’s safe to say she’s a fan. After they hung out, Cage told USA Today that “Kesha is a great lady, and we had a lot of fun.”