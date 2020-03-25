Jason Isbell spent six years as a member of the Drive-By Truckers, but left the band in 2007 and has carved out an incredible solo career for himself. He still keeps up with his old bandmates, though, and he’s performed with them live a few times over the years.

Drive-By Truckers’ co-founder Patterson Hood celebrated his 56th birthday yesterday, and Isbell honored him by recording a cover while he’s cooped up in quarantine. It’s of one of the best DBT songs, “Heathens,” which appeared on their 2003 album Decoration Day, which was recorded while Isbell was still in the band. Isbell clearly loves this song — he’s come out to perform it with them before.

Watch below.

Revisit our 2013 ranking of the Drive-By Truckers Albums Worst To Best.