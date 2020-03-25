M.I.A. Says She Is Anti-Vaccine

M.I.A. came out against mandatory vaccinations in a series of tweets earlier today. “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death,” she said to start things off, and then in response to someone saying she’s an anti-vaxxer:

Yeah in America they made me vacinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins https://t.co/dJPHUe2Qmg — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

She went on to spout some more bullshit: “Have a healthy life. Don’t live in fear!” and “As an adult you have choice! By then you’ve built your immune system. You have a choice as an “adult” wishing you all good health.,” and the following:

Don't panic you are ok. You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through. — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 25, 2020

A terrible opinion any time, and even more so during a massive global pandemic where scientists are racing to find a vaccine that can fight coronavirus. Here’s information from the CDC on why it’s important to vaccinate.

