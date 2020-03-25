M.I.A. Says She Is Anti-Vaccine

CREDIT: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

M.I.A. came out against mandatory vaccinations in a series of tweets earlier today. “If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death,” she said to start things off, and then in response to someone saying she’s an anti-vaxxer:

She went on to spout some more bullshit: “Have a healthy life. Don’t live in fear!” and “As an adult you have choice! By then you’ve built your immune system. You have a choice as an “adult” wishing you all good health.,” and the following:

A terrible opinion any time, and even more so during a massive global pandemic where scientists are racing to find a vaccine that can fight coronavirus. Here’s information from the CDC on why it’s important to vaccinate.

