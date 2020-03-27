Way the hell back in 2005, the mysterious and playful roots-music auteur Bonnie “Prince” Billy joined forces with guitar wizard and former Chavez frontman Matt Sweeney to record the tingly, overwhelming rock album Superwolf. (As a duo, Will Oldham and Sweeney also went under the name Superwolf for a minute.) For some of us, it’s still the best album that’s ever come out of Will Oldham’s long and storied career. In the 15 years since then, there’s been some intermittent talk of a new Superwolf album. Today, we get some confirmation that such an album may soon exist. We also get a new song that will not exist on the internet for long.

Today, Oldham and Sweeney have shared “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” a grand and blazing song that they apparently recorded a decade ago. Lyrically, it’s about both consuming and becoming meat. Musically, it’s full of huge, heart-surging solos and riffs worthy of Pete Townshend windmills. It kicks ass.

On Bandcamp, the song’s description reads that “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” “dates from Superwolf’s long middle-period between their initial album release (2005) and the planned release of a new album, which is almost fully rendered, awesome and now awaiting the new world order to be sorted.” They also say that they recorded it with Paul Oldham, and with “Peter Townsend on hand to round out the sound.” (Presumably, that’s the drummer Peter Townshend, not the guitar-windmill guy.) Unless I’m missing something, it’s the first Oldham/Sweeney collaboration to be put out into the world since they released “Love In The Hot Afternoon” as an Adult Swim Single in 2010.

Oldham and Sweeney claim that “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” will only be available for purchase online for the next three days. They’re selling it for $3 — it’s absolutely worth that — and the funds are going to benefits the staffs at Drag City Records and at the New York vegetarian restaurant Superiority Burgers. Listen to it below.

<a href="http://bonnieprincebillymattsweeney.bandcamp.com/track/youll-get-eaten-too" target="_blank">You'll Get Eaten, Too by Bonnie "Prince" Billy & Matt Sweeney</a>

If you act now, you can buy “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” at Bandcamp. Oldham just released the great Bonnie “Prince” Billy album I Made A Place a few months ago, so check that out, too.