Jeremy Renner’s Debut EP Is Here To “Unite People In A Pure Way”

These are dark times indeed. But even in the darkest of times, one can find a beacon of light and hope to keep the darkness at bay. A beacon like Jeremy Renner’s debut EP The Medicine. You see, Jeremy Renner isn’t just an actor man — he’s also a music man! (And an erstwhile app man. Rest in peace, Jeremy Renner app.) “My family was my first love, and then music,” Jeremy Renner told People in an interview last year. “Acting came into my brain around 20. Music has always been my first love as far as something other than my family.”

Jeremy Renner has sung songs in movies like North Country, Love Comes To The Executioner, The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford, and Tag. He sang on Dutch DJ Sam Feldt’s 2018 single “Heaven (Don’t Have A Name),” which he rerecorded by himself a year later. He covered “House Of The Rising Sun” and debuted three new songs, which could charitably be described as “Imagine Dragons, but worse,” in Jeep commercials. “They promote the heck out of their Jeeps,” Jeremy Renner said.

And now, Jeremy Renner returns bearing more Jeremy Renner music. Yesterday, Jeremy Renner released his debut EP The Medicine. “I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite people in a pure way,” Jeremy Renner wrote in a post on Instagram. “Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever.” Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Jeremy Renner requested his child support payments be lowered because the coronavirus pandemic has affected his income. So please, stream Jeremy Renner’s new EP The Medicine below.