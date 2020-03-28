Tierra Whack Gives Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” A Quarantine Remake

Tierra Whack, like pretty much everyone else right now, is stuck in quarantine. Tierra Whack, like pretty much every other musician right now, is spending that quarantine time making some music. But Tierra Whack, perhaps unlike anyone else, is spending that quarantine time recording a quarantine-themed remake of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic.”

The song, which Tierra Whack just posted on Twitter today, is called “Stuck” and is “dedicated to everyone on lockdown.” It features her singing lines like “Sick of being stuck in the house/ I wanna go out now” and “Now is the time I’ve been losing my mind/ I wanna see what’s going on outside” over the “Ironic” instrumental. Listen and watch the accompanying video of Tierra Whack losing it in quarantine below.