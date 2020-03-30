Watch Billie Eilish & Finneas Do An Acoustic “Bad Guy” On The Living Room Concert For America

Last night was supposed to be the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but the ceremony was postponed after large gatherings were restricted in California due to the coronavirus pandemic. In its place, the company aired what they called the iHeart Living Room Concert for America, which was hosted by Elton John and featured a number of musicians performing and talking from their respective homes via video conferencing programs.

Participants included Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, Billie Joe Armstrong, Sam Smith, H.E.R., and Demi Lovato. Most of them performed one song each and then talked a little bit about what they’ve been up to during isolation.

Eilish, who is the most-nominated iHeartRadio artist with seven noms, performed with her brother Finneas O’Connell from their living room. They did an acoustic version of “bad guy.” Watch below.

Here’s the full show, which is streaming on a loop throughout the day:

The real iHeartRadio Music Awards are still scheduled to take place this year at an undetermined date. Usher is set to host.

UPDATE: Billie Eilish continued her little home tour with an appearance on James Corden’s Homefest on Monday night. Here she is doing “Everything I Wanted”: