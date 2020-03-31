Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Hospitalized With COVID-19

Adam Schlesinger, the longtime Fountains Of Wayne frontman and one-man power-pop factory, has been hospitalized with COVID-19. Billboard reports that Schlesinger has been on a ventilator for more than a week and that he’s in a medically induced coma. But Variety quotes Schlesinger’s lawyer Josh Grier, who claims that Schlesinger is on a ventilator but that he’s not in a coma: “He’s very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’ to me.” Either way, it’s clear that Schlesinger, only 52, is extremely ill.

Schlesinger co-founded the long-running New York indie-pop band Ivy in 1991, and he’s also led the band Fountains Of Wayne since 1995. Fountains Of Wayne have had a great deal of success, with critically acclaimed albums like 1999’s Utopia Parkway and 2003’s Welcome Interstate Managers, as well as the massive 2003 crossover hit “Stacey’s Mom.” And Schlesinger is a member of the power-pop supergroup Tinted Windows alongside the Smashing Pumpkins’ James Iha, Cheap Trick’s Bun E. Carlos, and Hanson’s Taylor Hanson.

Aside from his work in those bands, Schlesinger has become one of Hollywood’s most dependable songwriters. In 1996, Schlesinger wrote “That Thing You Do,” the title song for the Tom Hanks film, and he was nominated for an Oscar for it. In the years since, Schlesinger has written songs for a mind-boggling array of films, TV shows, and Broadway musicals. He’s written songs for the Josie And The Pussycats film, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Sesame Street, There’s Something About Mary, the Cry-Baby musical adaptation, and a ton of others. He’s won Emmys and Grammys, and he’s been nominated for Oscars and Tonys. He is an all-time monster hooksmith and a major talent. Wish him well.

UPDATE: Fountains Of Wayne’s Chris Collingwood shared this statement from Schlesinger’s family…

Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He’s on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery. He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support.