Clairo – “Everything I Know (Demo)”

Clairo released her debut album, Immunity, last year. It ended up having some lasting earworms on it, as it popped up on both our Favorite Songs and Top Pop Songs lists from 2019.

Today, she has a new demo out in the world called “Everything I Know,” which she recorded earlier last year, per an Instagram post. It’s included on a compilation from the internet label Humble Records. It’s more lo-fi than anything on her debut, more in line with Claire Cottrill’s earlier stuff, and it sounds pretty good.

Check it out below.