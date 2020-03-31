Kings Of Leon – “Going Nowhere”

Kings Of Leon, just like the rest of the world, aren’t going anywhere right now, and they’ve decided to give us a song about it. Or rather, frontman Caleb Followill has decided to give us a song about it. “Going Nowhere,” unlike most of the Southern rock boys’ music, is a searching ballad for solo acoustic guitar, and it comes with a black-and-white video directed by Casey McGrath of Followill singing in an empty room. “Stay safe. Stay home. We will see you as soon as we can,” the YouTube description reads. Watch and listen below.

Kings Of Leon’s last album, Walls, came out in 2016.