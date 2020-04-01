Grimes Shares “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around” Green Screen So You Can Make Your Own Music Video

Grimes loves to see what people can create with the work that she puts out. The musician constantly shares fanart on her Instagram — if I remember correctly, she also made this account to share artwork, but it doesn’t appear to be too active anymore.

Today, she’s put out a music video for the Miss Anthropocene track “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around,” which is just her holding a sword in front of a green screen and swaying around. She’s leaving it up to you to fill in the blanks.

Grimes has uploaded the video files and audio stems for the track through WeTransfer. (Can someone with more technical knowhow than me please put her into Animal Crossing? Thanks.)

Check out the raw video below.

Here’s some more info from Grimes: