Grimes Shares “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around” Green Screen So You Can Make Your Own Music Video
Grimes loves to see what people can create with the work that she puts out. The musician constantly shares fanart on her Instagram — if I remember correctly, she also made this account to share artwork, but it doesn’t appear to be too active anymore.
Today, she’s put out a music video for the Miss Anthropocene track “You’ll Miss Me When I’m Not Around,” which is just her holding a sword in front of a green screen and swaying around. She’s leaving it up to you to fill in the blanks.
Grimes has uploaded the video files and audio stems for the track through WeTransfer. (Can someone with more technical knowhow than me please put her into Animal Crossing? Thanks.)
Check out the raw video below.
Here’s some more info from Grimes:
View this post on Instagram
Quarantine Art Kit Link in bio we shot 5 of these greenscreen “lyric videos” so we could have visuals for the album (doing our regular intensive videos in my state didn’t seem super wise etc etc) But obvs w delete forever we started messing around in post and making better stuff than we thought we could. Anyhow – Because we’re all in lockdown we thought if people are bored and wanna learn new things, we could release the raw components of one of these for anyone who wants to try making stuff using our footage. In my bio is a we-transfer file with – the “you’ll miss me when I’m not around” greenscreen footage, some shorter snippets (might be easier to mess around with but feel free to cut up master file however, make gifs, whatevs). – stems for the song if you wanna mess around wit audio (and some native inst tools are included). + single art etc. – Starting April 8th Native Instruments is offering free 1 month http://sounds.com subscription and/or $25 NI Store Voucher (TBC) for remixing and some other bonus audio stuff (like, One randomly selected participant will get Komplete 12) – We’re also working on securing free short term access to the visual tools we use (keep u posted). – So basically, just a bunch of tools for anyone who wants to use them (This is how we made delete forever if your interested). Anyway we were inspired by all the amazing art that gets sent our way, So hoping some of these things are of use when the days are long and lonely. Anyway, I hope everybodies doing ok! Ps other tools we’ve enjoyed using are: Blender (free online!) (And FYI – Blender can do all the compositing and tracking needed to make stuff ) Adobe suite (for editing and stuff) Daz 3D (what we use to make @Warnymph) We’re always down for recommendations too if u guys have any