Watch Vundabar Cover Songs: Ohia’s “Farewell Transmission”

Vundabar just released their new album Either Light. They, like every other touring band, had to postpone a whole bunch of upcoming dates. But they’re making the best of it by sharing a cover of Songs: Ohia’s 2003 The Magnolia Electric Co. album opener “Farewell Transmission.”

“I listened to this song probably about 1,000 times this last year so we did a cover of it on our porch,” the Boston duo write in the song’s YouTube caption. “Gunna try to do a cover every week or so, keep an eye out for that…and expect some rescheduled tour dates popping up soon for this summer.” Watch and listen below.