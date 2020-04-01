Watch Vundabar Cover Songs: Ohia’s “Farewell Transmission”

Vundabar just released their new album Either Light. They, like every other touring band, had to postpone a whole bunch of upcoming dates. But they’re making the best of it by sharing a cover of Songs: Ohia’s 2003 The Magnolia Electric Co. album opener “Farewell Transmission.”
“I listened to this song probably about 1,000 times this last year so we did a cover of it on our porch,” the Boston duo write in the song’s YouTube caption. “Gunna try to do a cover every week or so, keep an eye out for that…and expect some rescheduled tour dates popping up soon for this summer.” Watch and listen below.
Singing songs on our porch to pass the time. This one's Farewell Transmission by Songs: Ohia, enjoy and hang in there world ~https://t.co/OzSm9BXeZa
— Vundabar (@Vundabar_band) April 1, 2020