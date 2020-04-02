Iceage – “Lockdown Blues”

Iceage have apparently been busy writing and recording during this moment of worldwide quarantine to combat coronavirus. They’ve got a new song out today called “Lockdown Blues,” which is indeed a bluesy rock song about “domestic quarantine” in the time of COVID-19. “I got the COVID-19 lockdown blues,” Elias Bender Rønnenfelt sings. “Only way out is through.” It’s the Danish post-punk band’s first new music since 2018’s excellent Beyondless.

Here’s what Iceage have to say about “Lockdown Blues” on Bandcamp:

Written in the wake of the lockdown on gatherings, borders, schools and life as we know it, “Lockdown Blues” is an attempt at addressing this troubled new reality during Covid-19. We’ve felt the urge to touch base now that the physical touch has been suspended and contribute an effort to raise spirit In the face of adversity. All profits from Bandcamp will proceed directly to Médecins Sans Frontières who right now are doing their best to provide aid where it so urgently is needed the most. Our thoughts are with all those in jeopardy to the many various horrors in relation to the crisis, those situated on the front lines and those who are direly compromised. Stay safe, take care and keep up the good fight, Iceage

Listen below.

“Lockdown Blues” is available for purchase here, with proceeds benefitting Médecins Sans Frontières aka Doctors Without Borders.