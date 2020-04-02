Turbo, Gunna, & Young Thug – “Quarantine Clean”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought so many areas of American life to a standstill, but the constant stream of Atlanta trap music will not change for anybody or anything. It will simply adjust. That’s what’s happening on “Quarantine Clean,” the new single from Georgia producer Turbo, newly minted rap star Gunna, and influential enigma Young Thug.

“Quarantine Clean” that isn’t actually about living in the coronavirus era. Turbo’s beat is a low-key, gasping thump that suits the two rappers’ voices well. Both of them find airy melodies within the track. Neither one says much of anything, with one big exception.

Despite its title and cover art, “Quarantine Clean” isn’t really a song about living in self-isolation in the middle of a pandemic. Instead, it’s mostly Gunna and Young Thug using the current situation to brag about how slick they are: “I’m quarantine-clean, so relaxed/ Got my pillows in my Benz Maybach.” Young Thug does say this: “Why would a disease come around when you get rich?”

If you want to hear it, it’s below.

“Quarantine Clean” is out now on the streaming services.