The Weeknd Co-Wrote An Episode Of American Dad

The Weeknd just released a new album, After Hours, and it’s been doing pretty well. He scored his fourth #1 album and knocked Roddy Ricch off the top of the singles chart after a 10-week reign. But that’s not all the Weeknd has going on. That’s right, you guessed it. He wrote an episode of American Dad!. (You guessed that, right?)

As Deadline reports, Abel Tesfaye did indeed co-write an upcoming episode of American Dad!, which is somehow entering its 16th season and currently airs on TBS. His episode will debut on 5/4, and it’ll feature a new song that Tesfaye wrote for it and he’ll appear in the show as himself. He co-wrote it with American Dad! staffer Joel Hurwitz. The ep is called “A Starboy Is Born.”

Can’t make this stuff up! Here’s a photo of Tesfaye with his co-writer: