Christopher Cross Tests Positive For COVID-19: “Possibly The Worst Illness I’ve Ever Had”

Christopher Cross, whose hit song “Sailing” was just the subject of our Number Ones column earlier today, has tested positive for COVID-19. The yacht-rock singer-songwriter announced the news in a lengthy post on social media, calling coronavirus “possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had” and urging fans to take the pandemic seriously.

“Dear Friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” Cross wrote. “I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is. Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

“For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world,” he continued. “PLEASE make every attempt to stall the spread of this virus by: 1) staying home- the only way we can stop the spread right now is by self-quarantine 2) washing your hands as many times a day as you can and don’t touch your face and 3) follow the SCIENCE.”

Find the Centers For Disease Control And Prevention’s coronavirus guidelines here and read Christopher Cross’ full message below.