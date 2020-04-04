Legendary British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull is being treated for COVID-19 at a London hospital, Billboard reports. According to a statement from Faithfull’s manager, she is “stable and responding to treatment.”

A Facebook post from performance artist and Faithfull’s friend Penny Arcade confirms that she was hospitalized on Tuesday. “She has withstood and survived so much in her life — including being Marianne Faithfull, that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy,” Arcade wrote. “I spoke to her last week and she was hiding out from the virus but she has caregivers and someone brought in to her.”

Arcade added that she has been in contacted with Faithfull’s ex-husband John Dunbar, who told her, “so far so good” but also that “she can barely speak and no visitors.” Faithfull is 73.