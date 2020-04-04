My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Shares 4 Previously Unreleased Songs

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has just uploaded several previously unreleased tracks to SoundCloud. “Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff,” he explained in an Instagram post. “Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing.”
“I’m calling all of this stuff Distraction Or Despair, since that seems to be the two things I keep shifting between. Probably a lot of other people too,” he continued. “But I think only some of the tracks are tied to an ‘album’ of that name. I’m just winging it, keeping it casual. May add some notes to the tracks.”
The post included a picture of his vocal cords, “from when I went to see the ear/nose/throat doc before embarking on this my chem journey, to make sure everything was in order. He said, ‘It’s a little red, but looking good.'” See below and check out Way’s four new tracks, ranging from full songs like “Phoning It In” to brief sketches like “Success!.”
This was something Doug and I threw together for the release of Umbrella Academy Volume Three: Hotel Oblivion. Just something short for an instagram video. We did this really quick, didn’t give it much thought other than trying to make something that sounded a little like the Stooges. A few months later, I actually wrote a verse and some new lyrics and a new vocal melody for the verse, and then I kind of wanted to finish the song. Someday. Like most of this stuff, it’s me playing guitar, bass if there is bass, doing the vocals, and Doug programming the drums.
Back before Hesitant Alien was a thing, and before I wanted to pursue a solo career, I wanted to start a band and just sing and play guitar, after my chem broke up. The name of the band was going to be Baby Animal Hospital (the record label hated the name, especially since it included both the words ‘baby’ and ‘hospital’ in the same phrase), and I did a bunch of rough graphic design for it, but in the end, it really felt like a solo thing, so that’s what it became. But when it was Baby Animal Hospital (I wanted something that sounded warm and fuzzy and loud, like the tones) I recorded this track with Doug for the opening of the record. The lyrics/sounds are just the word BAH over and over again, which where the first letters of each word of the band name, but that wasn’t intentional, I just liked the sound. And this was us really messing with auto-tune to try and make it sound like an instrument. It was supposed to be this track as track one and go right into “Action Cat.” Later on, I figured I would just make a zine with the name Baby Animal Hospital, but I didn’t get very far with it. Still like the name, and may do something with it in the future. Maybe one day I’ll share all the graphic design I did for it when it was a band, a lot of which was cut and paste by hand.