My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Shares 4 Previously Unreleased Songs

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has just uploaded several previously unreleased tracks to SoundCloud. “Hey all, with all this uncertainty I just wanted to start uploading some unreleased stuff,” he explained in an Instagram post. “Just so people can check it out and have something to listen to. Just felt like sharing.”

“I’m calling all of this stuff Distraction Or Despair, since that seems to be the two things I keep shifting between. Probably a lot of other people too,” he continued. “But I think only some of the tracks are tied to an ‘album’ of that name. I’m just winging it, keeping it casual. May add some notes to the tracks.”

The post included a picture of his vocal cords, “from when I went to see the ear/nose/throat doc before embarking on this my chem journey, to make sure everything was in order. He said, ‘It’s a little red, but looking good.'” See below and check out Way’s four new tracks, ranging from full songs like “Phoning It In” to brief sketches like “Success!.”

From the track’s SoundCloud description:

This was something Doug and I threw together for the release of Umbrella Academy Volume Three: Hotel Oblivion. Just something short for an instagram video. We did this really quick, didn’t give it much thought other than trying to make something that sounded a little like the Stooges. A few months later, I actually wrote a verse and some new lyrics and a new vocal melody for the verse, and then I kind of wanted to finish the song. Someday. Like most of this stuff, it’s me playing guitar, bass if there is bass, doing the vocals, and Doug programming the drums.

From the track’s SoundCloud description: