Watch Bon Iver Debut New Song “Things Behind Things Behind Things” During Bernie Sanders’ Coronavirus Crisis Livestream

Bernie Sanders hosted a livestream tonight to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and his priorities for the next relief package. And Soccer Mommy and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, both of whom have already played Sanders rallies, were on hand to provide some music from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

During his performance, Justin Vernon debuted a brand new, very pretty Bon Iver song called “Things Behind Things Behind Things.” He also did “Towers,” “Blood Bank,” and a cover of Bob Dylan’s “With God On Our Side” on solo guitar. Watch below; Bon Iver comes on at 1:02:06 and the new song begins at 1:10:44.