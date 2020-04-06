Star-Studded Lineup Set For One World: Together At Home Charity Special

As the coronavirus pandemic goes on, there have already been plenty of charitable causes, whether specific to a paralyzed music industry, or part of the broader fight to help people out while life remains ground to a halt. Chances are, there will only be bigger, more ambitious fundraisers to come. And insofar as you can do a bigger, more ambitious fundraiser during a time when everyone’s supposed to stay at home, the World Health Organization and Global Citizen have teamed up to just that.

Today, WHO and Global Citizen announced One World: Together At Home, a special event airing and streaming this Saturday. Its aim is to benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, started by Global Citizen last month, but will also benefit local and regional charities. One World will feature “real experiences from doctors, nurses, and families around the world” alongside a whole bunch of celebrity appearances and musical performances. It’ll be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert — though apparently that trio will also get some help from their friends on Sesame Steet.

As for the music side of things, the event was “curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga” and boasts a lineup of stars from across genres and generations. The broadcast will include appearances from: Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

You can watch the broadcast live on 4/18 at 5PM PDT/8PM EDT, and it will be airing on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia, and Bell media networks.