Bad Moves – “Party With The Kids Who Want To Party With You”

Two years ago, the Washington, DC band Bad Moves released their very fun debut album, Tell No One, and next month they’re coming back with another. They recorded their sophomore album, Untenable, with Philadelphia rock king Joe Reinhart at his Headroom Studios. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “Party With The Kids Who Want To Party With You,” some very good advice that takes the form of an urgent hook on their new song.

It’s wall-to-wall words amid visions of the apocalypse as the band urge you to cut out the fat in your life and embrace the people that make you happy. “You’re already in deep, you wanna watch for the cue/ Consent isn’t complex, just no one taught it to you,” they sing. “Keep that in mind every day, everything that you do/ ‘Cause someone might be listening to you/ When you’re coming up with something to say/ To keep your mind quiet, scream out.”

It comes with a music video directed by David Combs and Ben Epstein. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST

01 “Local Radio”

02 “Night Terrors”

03 “Party With The Kids Who Want To Party With You”

04 “Cape Henelopen”

05″ Toward Crescent Park”

06 “Working For Free”

07 “Muster”

08 “Fog Is A Funny Thing”

09 “Some Bad Friends”

10 “Settle Into It”

11 “Tides”

12 “End Of Time”

Untenable is out 5/29 (digital) and 6/12 (physical) on Don Giovanni Records. Pre-order it here.