Xiu Xiu, Owen, Palehound, & More Contribute To Polyvinyl’s Stay Home Compilation

Today, Polyvinyl Record Co. is releasing a new compilation called Stay Home to highlight artists from their roster and support them during this trying time. All proceeds from Stay Home will go directly to the artists involved — it’s available starting at $5 exclusively over on Bandcamp.

There are some tracks from recent Polyvinyl releases and some previously unreleased material. That includes Owen covering the 1975’s “Me,” Xiu Xiu covering Kim Jung Mi’s “Haenim,” Palehound covering Karen Dalton’s “Something On Your Mind,” Squirrel Flower covering Emmylou Harris’ “Icy Blue Heart,” and Hazel English covering the Mamas & the Papas’ “California Dreamin’.” There’s also new songs from Chris Farren and Radiation City, and demos from of Montreal, the Get Up Kids, Yumi Zouma, and STRFKR.

You can sample the compilation below, and buy it here. There’s also a limited-edition Stay Home t-shirt up for pre-order.

<a href="http://polyvinylrecords.bandcamp.com/album/stay-home" target="_blank">Stay Home by Polyvinyl Records</a>

