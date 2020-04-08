Philadelphia Rapper Chynna Dead At 25

Brooklyn-via-Philadelphia rapper Chynna Rogers passed away today. Her manager confirmed the news over email. “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed,” her family added in a statement. The cause of death is currently unknown. She was only 25.

Rogers grew up in Philadelphia and began her career at age 14, when she was discovered and signed by a Ford modeling scout at a Six Flags. A year later, she approached A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams on Twitter, asking to become his intern. Instead, they became friends, and Yams encouraged her to write and record her own music.

Rogers achieved viral success in 2013 and 2014 with her singles “Selfie” and “Glen Coco.” She went on to release the EP I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening — a reference to Radiohead’s “How To Disappear Completely” — in 2015. After spiraling into an opiate addiction, she got sober and addressed her struggles on the mixtape Ninety. Her last release, the EP in case i die first, came out in January.

na no fucking way we were talking this MORNING!!!!

no fucking WAY MY LOVE

my heart is big broke

i love you chy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love you man fuck this!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

ANGELS NEVER DIE PHILLYS FINEST pic.twitter.com/rgueQxvI1k — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 9, 2020

Nah shorty im not trying to hear this right now. I was just talking to u. Ur fucking me up. pic.twitter.com/7qbdTgM5r1 — CHUCK INGLISH (@Chuckisdope) April 9, 2020

I can’t believe this not chynna not my little sis — Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) April 9, 2020

RIP Chynna, such an inspiring soul :(https://t.co/AASg6Fgvad — TKAY ⚡️ (@TKAYMAIDZA) April 9, 2020