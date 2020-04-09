There are very, very few good things about quarantine, but one of them is the simple pleasure of scrolling your phone, encountering the welcome sight of a musician that you like playing an acoustic cover of a song that you also like. There’s been a whole lot of that lately. Last night, Charly Bliss leader Eva Hendricks got in on it, paying tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger by posting her cover of the Fountains Of Wayne nugget “Hey Julie.”

Adam Schlesinger wrote so many great songs, but those songs were so crisp and clean and clever that they don’t always lend themselves to the acoustic-cover thing. “Hey Julie” is an exception. The song comes from the 2003 Fountains Of Wayne album Welcome Interstate Managers, and it’s a gentle, strummy number. The narrator is a depressed, weary office worker who can’t wait to get back home to a girl named Julie. Hendricks never gets enough credit for being a great singer, but in the cover that she posted on Instagram, she sings the song with a rare sense of emotional precision. It’s great. Watch it below.

Last week, Hendricks also covered the 1998 Dixie Chicks banger “Wide Open Spaces” on Instagram. That was great, too. Here’s that video:

If you’re still sleeping on Charly Bliss’ 2019 album Young Enough, you should stop doing that.