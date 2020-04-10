Stream The Strokes’ First Album In 7 Years, The New Abnormal

Hey, there’s a new Strokes album out! For the first time in seven years, Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr., Nikolai Fraiture, and Fab Moretti have joined forces to drop a full-length collection of songs on us. It’s called The New Abnormal. It was produced in Malibu by the band’s fellow Lower Manhattan music icon Rick Rubin. And as of right now, it’s finally here for the listening.

The follow-up to 2013’s Comedown Machine spans nine songs and 45 minutes. Do the math and you’ll realize what that means: long songs! Advance singles “At The Door,” “Bad Decisions,” and “Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus” only partially get the point across. The Strokes really enjoyed riding out the groove this time around, which is not a phrase I ever thought I’d type.

I’ve already voiced my lengthy, complicated, hopefully fair and nuanced opinion about the album, and now it’s time for you to weigh in. So stream The New Abnormal in full below, and meet me in the bathroom comments section to let me know how wrong I am about this always divisive rock ‘n’ roll institution.

The New Abnormal is out now on Cult Records/RCA.