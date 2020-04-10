Yesterday, Phoebe Bridgers announced the impending release of her new album Punisher, the much-anticipated follow-up to her amazing 2017 debut Stranger In The Alps. Bridgers also shared “Kyoto,” the new single from the LP. Last night, Bridgers played “Kyoto” live for the first time — without an audience, obviously. As the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Bridgers sent in a video of herself singing “Kyoto” at home in her apartment. This is a ridiculous thing to have to do. Bridgers made it extra ridiculous.

Rather than reworking “Kyoto” for an acoustic guitar, which seems to be the move for almost every singer-songwriter during quarantine, Bridgers played it on an omnichord. She did this while sitting in her bathtub. She wore pajamas. She sang into a toy microphone that she’d taped to… a curtain rod? I think?

Bridgers is a good performer, and “Kyoto” is a good song. It’s still a good song even when presented like this. But the whole presentation is charmingly DIY in every conceivable way. Like: Bridgers did not take the bottle of Head & Shoulders from the corner of the bathtub when she got in there to perform for late-night television. She is cool letting the entire world know that she has dandruff. Salute this woman’s fearlessness. Watch the performance below.

Punisher is out 6/19 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.