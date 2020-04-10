Luke Schneider – “Lex Universum”

Veteran hired gun Luke Schneider is preparing to release Altar Of Harmony, a new age ambient album performed entirely on pedal steel, on Jack White’s Third Man Records. If you heard lead single “Anteludium,” you know this shit is dope, and you’re probably eager to hear more. So I’m pleased to report that another Schneider track is out today, one that will both soothe and stimulate your synapses. It’s called “Lex Universum,” Latin for “universal law,” and you can hear it below.

<a href="http://lukeschneider.bandcamp.com/album/altar-of-harmony" target="_blank">Altar of Harmony by Luke Schneider</a>

Altar Of Harmony is out 5/15 on Third Man. Pre-order it here.