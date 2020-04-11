Watch Neil Young’s Third Acoustic Fireside Session

Neil Young has invited us into his home once again for the third installment of his ongoing Fireside Sessions series, in which the legendary rocker plays a 30-minute concert of acoustic deep cuts and rarities in and around his house in Telluride, Colorado while his wife Daryl Hannah films and his very good dogs frolic in the snow.

This is the first Fireside Session in two weeks. “There was a brief delay, as my lovely wife was ill for several says and had to isolate herself, even during isolation,” Young explains in a post on his Neil Young Archives site. “It proved particularly challenging on the food front, however she recovered, all is well now and we’re back on track.”

Young once again performs selections from across his discography like Tonight’s The Night’s “New Mama” and “World On A String,” On The Beach’s “See The Sky About To Rain,” Buffalo Springfield’s “I Am A Child,” CSNY’s “Helpless,” Comes A Time’s “Already One,” and “Throw Your Hatred Down” from Mirror Ball, the 1995 album he made with members of Pearl Jam.

Young says that Daryl Hannah shoots and edits their Firesides Sessions entirely on her iPad. Then she leaves it outside their door, where a friend in protective gear picks it up and transports it to town to use the internet to upload the video. (The original idea was to livestream the shows, but the bandwidth at their home was too low.)

Watch the latest Fireside Session on the Neil Young Archives here. (The link may only work on desktop, not mobile.)