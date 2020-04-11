American Football Headline A Festival In Minecraft Tonight

It is the year 2020, and American Football are headlining a festival in Minecraft. Open Pit and Anamanaguchi, who are also headlining, are hosting the video game concert Nether Meant, which will take place in a virtual club (Elsewither) based on the real-life Brooklyn venue Elsewhere. “I’m looking forward to (finally) being able to prove to my seven year old son that I do, indeed, have a job,” Mike Kinsella said in a statement.

Nether Meant, named after American Football’s song “Never Meant” and Minecraft’s Nether biome, will also feature virtual performances from Baths, Skylar Spence, HANA, Bean Boy and Folie, Drive45, Iglooghost, Kai Whiston and BABii, Lewis Grant, Nebita and Atura, Onlytom, Planet 1999, Robin and Murder Club, Six Impala, Wavedash, and Y2K and Sleepycatt. Proceeds from special VIP passes will go to benefit Good360’s coronavirus relief efforts.

The event kicks off tonight at 6PM ET. You can attend the show in Minecraft, obviously; there are instructions on how to do that over on the Nether Meant website. But if you don’t have the game, you can also watch along on Open Pit’s Twitch stream or listen to an audio stream of the festival here.