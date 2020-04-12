Watch Chris Martin Cover Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From The Storm” On SNL At Home

Saturday Night Live has found a way to keep going during the pandemic, and last night they aired their first at-home episode, with all of the cast members and special guests calling in from self-isolation.

Coldplay’s Chris Martin was the episode’s musical guest, and he did a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Shelter From The Storm.” Tom Hanks, who seems to be recovering from coronavirus nicely, gave the opening monologue. And Pete Davidson did two different rap music videos, one in which he parodied Drake’s recent “Toosie Slide” vid and another called “Andre 2000.”

There was also a tribute to the late Hal Willner, SNL’s music producer and compilation organizer extraordinaire, who passed away last week.

Check all that out below.