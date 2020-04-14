Today, Arcade Fire co-leader Win Butler turns 40. That’s a big one! But rather than going into some sitcom-style existential spiral about the onset of middle age, Butler has sent a message out into the world, letting us know what his band has been up to lately. It’s been nearly three years since Arcade Fire released their last album, the divisive Everything Now. While the members of the band have been under quarantine, they’ve been working on following it up with new music, that, at least according to Butler, feels “almost eerily related to what is happening now.”

In a handwritten letter posed on Instagram, Butler reflects on his birthday and on what’s passed in the 10 years since he turned 30 while working on The Suburbs. In that letter, Butler urges fans and friends to stay safe, and he also talks a bit about the new Arcade Fire music that he and his wife and bandmate Régine Chassagne had been working on before quarantine. Butler says that they’re still recording now, though we shouldn’t expect anything too soon:

Regine and I have been writing for the last couple of years, and the band was a few months into recording new material when COVID-19 hit…We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called Age of Anxiety written a year ago for Christ’s sake – ha ha ). Needless to say, the writing has intensified, and the work is flowing out… It is challenging as ever, and with just as much purpose… When you listen to the music that’s coming (…eventually…not soon…if you don’t have patience by now, you definitely aren’t reading this), you will know what we were working on under quarantine.

Here’s the full letter: