Watch The First Clip From David Bowie Biopic Stardust

Stardust, the unauthorized David Bowie biopic that its producers insist is not in fact a biopic, was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this week. Obviously, that’s not happening. But, as Variety reports, the filmmakers have decided to launch the movie through a private online portal instead, and they’ve just released its first clip.

Written and directed by Gabriel Range, Stardust is an origin story that focuses on Bowie’s first trip to America in 1971 and the birth of his Ziggy Stardust persona. The new clip features a scene in which Bowie, played by Johnny Flynn, discusses his prospects in America with Ron Oberman, a publicist at Mercury Records played by Marc Maron. “I think you are going to be the biggest goddam star in America,” Oberman says.

“I set out to make a film about what makes someone become an artist; what actually drives them to make their art,” Range explains in a statement. “That someone is David Bowie, a man we’re used to thinking about as the star he became, or as one of his alter egos: Ziggy Stardust; Aladdin Zane; The Thin White Duke. Someone I only ever saw at a great distance, behind a mask; a godlike, alien presence. Even in his perfectly choreographed death, he didn’t seem like a regular human being.” Watch the clip below.