La La Land Director Damien Chazelle Has A New Jazz Show On Netflix And Here’s The Trailer

You know the jazz guy from Tim Robinson’s cultishly worshipped sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave? There is a nonzero chance Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle is that guy. Chazelle rose to fame by directing La La Land, a throwback musical about a musician played by Ryan Gosling (who is most definitely the jazz guy from I Think You Should Leave) falling in love with a struggling actress played by Emma Stone, which doubled as a parable about millennials choosing career over true love. I get why some people found the movie unbearable, but the ending made me extremely wistful, so.

Anyway, Chazelle must really like jazz because he also did the (admittedly superior) Whiplash, and he has once again delved into that world for a new Netflix series called The Eddy. Chazelle directed the series, which was created and written by Jack Thorne. The plot this time around is significantly different from La La Land’s romantic and professional crises: André Holland stars as Elliot Udo, a washed-up NYC musician now running a jazz club in Paris (the titular Eddy) that becomes enmeshed in the criminal underworld. Also in the cast are Joanna Kulig, Amandla Stenberg, Leila Bekhti, and Tahar Rahim. It looks… decent! But will there be long soliloquies about the essence and virtue of jazz? We’ll have to wait until May to find out.

Watch the trailer below.

The Eddy begins streaming 5/8 on Netflix.