Today is 4/20. Happy 4/20! You can celebrate by sparking one up and/or streaming Dr. Dre’s iconic 1992 album The Chronic, which until now has only been available on Apple Music (and Beats Music before that). Entertainment One, which now owns the Death Row Records catalog, is now putting The Chronic on other streaming services like Spotify and Tidal.

“Fans now have another reason to celebrate on what has become a national holiday, celebrating all things cannabis-related — where legally allowed and in moderation of course,” eOne president Chris Taylor said in a statement. “Working with the Death Row catalog is like working with the legendary recordings of Elvis, Chuck Berry, and the Beatles. These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

The Library Of Congress recently selected The Chronic as one of 25 “aural treasures worthy of preservation because of their cultural, historical, and aesthetic importance” to be inducted into the National Recording Registry. And Snoop Dogg, who Dr. Dre helped introduced to the world on The Chronic, is celebrating the album’s new availability with a livestreamed DJ set and smoke-in at 4:20 on 4/20.