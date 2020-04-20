Ab-Soul – “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle”

Ab-Soul is one of the four core rappers who, more than a decade ago, launched TDE Records, the California label that has grown into a juggernaut. But in recent years, Ab-Soul has been relatively quiet; he hasn’t released any solo music since his 2016 album Do What Thou Wilt. Today, though, Ab-Soul has returned with a tough new track called “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle.”

Soul is apparently releasing “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” in celebration of label founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith’s birthday. We don’t yet know whether it’s an early single from a new project or just a standalone track. Either way, though, it’s great to hear Ab-Soul back in fighting shape.

On “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle,” Ab-Soul raps about riding a magic carpet down central avenue, smoking Tupac Shakur’s ashes, and using bad table manners while eating extremely expensive steak. Also: “Another moment of most dopeness for Malcom McCormick.” The beat, from producer Devin Williams, is a slow-building psychedelic lurch that, I’m pretty sure, samples the horns from Sister Nancy’s dancehall classic “Bam Bam.” It’s a good one. Listen below.

“Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” is out now on the streaming services.