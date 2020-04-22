Kacey Musgraves – “Oh, What A World 2.0 (Earth Day Edition)”

In honor of the 50th annual Earth Day today, Kacey Musgraves has released a new version of “Oh, What A World,” one of the most experimental tracks on 2018’s instant classic Golden Hour and the namesake of its accompanying tour.

“Oh, What A World 2.0″ de-emphasizes the Daft Punk-informed vocoder vocals that served as the original song’s foundation, building instead around a nimble acoustic guitar figure and a vibe-heavy backbeat. It’s basically a Spotify-core remix that goes to show how much production choices can transform a song. “Oh, What A World” holds up with just about any arrangement, though. (I’d love to hear a studio recording of the tour version of this song.)

Musgraves is raising money for the World Wildlife Fund today — there’s a donate button at YouTube — and she’s shared a statement about how society grinding to a halt lately has been good for the environment and how battling coronavirus has brought out the best in humanity:

There is a lot to feel downhearted about on this Earth Day. Everyone and everything feels out of balance. People are suffering and the future is uncertain. In the face of a pandemic that has brought cities to their knees, a song can feel small. A melody can seem insignificant. This is a global moment of acknowledgment and respect for the power of nature and for so many of us — extreme challenges and sadness. But in the midst of all the loss and uncertainty there are signs everywhere of human compassion and renewal. The earth is healing. Bluer skies hang over China and Los Angeles. Clearer water and a positive effect on wildlife is being seen. In spite of all its troubles, it’s still a wild, beautiful world and if you need proof, it’s out there. You just might have to look in a different corner of the sky. Right now, there are so many brave people that deserve Medals of Honor: the nurses, doctors, grocers, the delivery and truck drivers, cashiers, gas station attendants, the scientists, restaurant workers, the single parents, and SO many others. I’m just a songwriter but my hope is that if I bring the light I have in my spirit to the table, maybe it could be a form of energy that lifts someone else’s spirit for a moment. Oh, What a World — dedicated to our planetary home and all the quiet heroes this Earth Day: you’re the northern lights in our skies.

