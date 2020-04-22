French Montana Says He Has More Hits Than Kendrick Lamar; Young Thug Disagrees

The big conversational topic on the rap internet today has been the spectacle of Bronx rap star French Montana making some extremely confident public statements. In a Skype interview with Complex earlier this week, French claimed that he has “more hits” than Kendrick Lamar and that he’d “outshine” Kendrick if the two ever played the same festival stage:

Honestly, I could go against anybody. You could put somebody like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival. I might outshine him — not because I’m a better rapper or whatever it is. It’s just that I got more hits. Kendrick Lamar got albums. He got masterpieces. But if you was to put us on the festival stage, I would outshine him because I have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.

This assertion probably would not have gotten a whole lot of attention if French had not felt compelled to defend his statement in a series of tweets last night:

A few things here. The statement that French has more hits than Kendrick is, on its face, wrong. As one smart person has already pointed out on Twitter, Kendrick has 48 singles that have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. French has 17. French was a New York mixtape fixture long before he started making hits, and he’s had a better career than most people realize. If you’re talking about pure dumb-out anthems, French does have those, while Kendrick has always been a more cerebral artist. Anthems are, for the most part, outside Kendrick’s comfort zone. Also, rappers are supposed to be egotistical. Confidence is baked into the genre. Everyone wants to compete with everyone else. It’s what keeps things interesting.

With that said: “DAMN.,” “Alright,” “DNA.,” “Maad City,” “Kings Dead,” “King Kunta,” “Backseat Freestyle,” “Rigamortis.” They’re just not comparable. French is trying to jump at least three weight classes here.

Kendrick Lamar has not weighed on on this particular conversation, and I wouldn’t expect him to. But someone unexpected has jumped to Kendrick’s defense: Young Thug. On Instagram this morning, Thug posted a couple of videos of himself calling French a bitch and sadly shaking his head at French’s hubris.

In the hours since Thug posted that video, Thug and French have gotten into a full-on online feud, with French posting multiple images of Thug in a dress and Thug filming himself outside a house that he claims French once owned. Everyone involved should just take a step back. But yeah, no, French Montana does not have more hits than Kendrick Lamar.

