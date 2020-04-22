Eminem Donates Mom’s Spaghetti To Hospital Workers

Eminem is donating his Mom’s Spaghetti — vomit not included, presumably — to frontline workers at two Detroit hospitals. The Detroit News reports that 400 meals were delivered to Henry Ford Hospital and Detroit Receiving Hospital through Eminem’s Marshall Mathers Foundation.

“Our #HeathcareHeroes ‘lost themselves’ in the delicious Mom’s Spaghetti donated by Detroit’s very own, @eminem,” Henry Ford Health System wrote in a post on Instagram alongside a photo of the spaghetti. “Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!”

The spaghetti, a reference to the infamous opening lines of “Lose Yourself,” was cooked by Union Joints in Clarkston, MI, which previously partnered with Eminem to sell Mom’s Spaghetti at a pop-up to celebrate the release of his album Revival in 2017.

Eminem’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, says that deliveries will continue over the next few weeks when Union Joints has the workforce necessary to carry them out. Mom’s Spaghetti for everyone!