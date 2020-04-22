Hamilton Leithauser Covered Lana Del Rey’s “The Greatest” With Updated Coronavirus Lyrics

Former Walkmen frontman Hamilton Leithauser just released his new solo album The Loves Of Your Life. And today, he went on SiriusXMU to cover Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell! highlight “The Greatest” as a fingerpicked guitar ballad. Leithauser didn’t sing the infamous Kanye West line or end the song with “the livestream’s almost on,” which seems like a missed opportunity given the recent proliferation of livestreams. But he did write an entirely new outro with updated lyrics about life during the coronavirus pandemic:

The culture is lit and I had a ball/ If this is it, I’m signing off/ I miss doing nothing most of all/ I guess this virus is gonna get us all/ All my shows have been postponed/ All my friends live on my phone/ And my data plan is running low/ Papa Pence says you’ll be alright/ But the ATM is just a little less bright/ School’s out, the weeks are gone/ Oh look kids, here comes another dawn

Listen to Leithauser’s cover and compare it to the original below.